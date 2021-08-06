Myers Park High School principal Mark Bosco suspended with pay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMS announced Friday that Myers Park High School Principal Mark Bosco has been suspended with pay.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent an email to Myers Park staff and families, informing them of Bosco’s paid suspension.

The email says an interim principal will be assigned.

Breaking: Myers Park principal Mark Bosco has been suspended. Email sent in the past hour, while I’ve been in an interview pic.twitter.com/3MRvXXBDYl — Nick Ochsner (@NickOchsnerWBTV) August 6, 2021

Bosco’s suspension comes after monthss of scrutiny prompted by a WBTV investigation into Bosco’s handling of reported rapes and sexual assaults by female students.

WBTV has spoken with six former Myers Park students who reported being raped or sexually assaulted by fellow students each year between 2014 and 2019.

Bosco was a defendant in one lawsuit brought by a former Myers Park student, Nikki Wombwell, who filed a lawsuit alleging the school and police did not properly handle her reported rape in 2014.

In a deposition as part of that lawsuit, Bosco testified he told Wombwell that she could face punishment if her reported rape was investigated and not substantiated, because she would be held accountable to having sex in the woods adjacent to campus.

Wombwell settled her lawsuit in late April. The school district paid her $50,000.

In mid-July, WBTV reported the CMS Board of Education failed to renew Bosco’s contract amidst a period of previously undisclosed leave.

In an email hours after that story was first published, schools spokesman Patrick Smith sent a statement from the district’s human resources office that said Bosco’s contract was not renewed because he was on leave.

“Due to an administrative oversight resulting from Mr. Bosco being designated as on leave in our Human Resources information systems, his file was not identified for inclusion into tonight’s recommendations for approval.”

The statement did not elaborate on Bosco’s leave at that time, and his leave status had not previously been disclosed by CMS, including in response to a request from WBTV for his personnel information.

Bosco’s first day back from medical leave was Friday. School officials did not elaborate on the circumstances of Bosco’s suspension, but say they will communicate information about the assignment of an interim principal when that time comes.

