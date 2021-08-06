NC DHHS Flu
Michael Bublé postponing August show at Spectrum Center

He cited the growing COVID-19 cases as the reason for the postponement.
Michael Buble performs at the Allstate Arena on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill....
Michael Buble performs at the Allstate Arena on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(WKYT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael Bublé is postponing 10 of his U.S. tour dates that were scheduled between Aug. 13-28. According to the official announcement, Bublé's concern over the rising number of Coronavirus infections that continue to sweep America led him to this decision.

“I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family. It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show,” he said.

Bublé will now visit Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Oct. 24, 2021. Tickets for the previously scheduled date will be honored. Additional tickets are on sale at spectrumcentercharlotte.com or ticketmaster.com.

