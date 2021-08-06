NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert for Saturday, with hotter temperatures ahead

First Alert Weather: Today will feature mostly sunny skies early, with increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening.
By Jason Goodwin
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few spotty rain showers are possible for today, yet overall, we should see partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures warming into the upper 80s, with upper 70s in the mountains. A First Alert has been issued for Saturday, with scattered rain showers and a few storms that may impact your outdoor activities.

  • Today: Partly cloudy and a stray shower, with a high of 88 degrees
  • First Alert Saturday: Scattered rain and a few storms; 85 degrees
  • Sunday – Next Week: Temperatures get back into the 90s
Next three days
Next three days(First Alert Weather)

Today will feature mostly sunny skies early, with increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening. Our Friday afternoon will be warm, with high temperatures in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains.

Tonight will feature cloudy skies, with scattered rain showers possible into early Saturday morning. Saturday morning low temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

Saturday is a First Alert Day, as scattered rain showers and a few storms may impact your outdoor activities. Rainfall looks to vary from a trace to over 0.50″ across the WBTV viewing area. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(First Alert Weather)

Sunday will feature drier conditions, yet a few spotty rain showers are possible. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be hotter, with highs around 90 degrees.

Hot temperatures continue for early next week, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, with daily chances for a few isolated thunderstorms.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on-the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Have a fantastic Friday and weekend ahead!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
Tryon Medical Partners enrolls participants in Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial
Seven Charlotte-area medical practices requiring employees be vaccinated against COVID-19
More than 50 lawmakers are asking CEOs from major North Carolina health systems to reconsider...
55 lawmakers ask N.C. health system leaders to reconsider COVID-19 vaccination mandates
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
Rep. Ralph Norman represents South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. This includes all of...
South Carolina U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Workweek ends with another quiet summer day before rain returns
Workweek ends with another quiet summer day before rain returns
Eric Thomas Thursday evening forecast
Workweek ends with another quiet summer day before rain returns
Furniture companies dealing with ‘A great problem to have’
Furniture companies dealing with ‘A great problem to have’
Workweek ends with another quiet summer day before rain returns
Workweek ends with another quiet summer day before rain returns