A few showers today, with a First Alert for Saturday

First Alert Weather: Today will feature partly to mostly skies, with scattered rain possible for areas east of I-85.
By Jason Myers
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers are possible for our Friday afternoon and evening, mainly for areas east of I-85. Friday afternoon high temperatures will warm into the upper 80s, with upper 70s in the mountains. A First Alert has been issued for Saturday, with scattered rain showers and a few storms that may impact your outdoor activities.

  • Today: A few showers east of I-85, with a high of 88 degrees
  • First Alert Saturday: Scattered rain and a few storms; 85 degrees
  • Sunday – Next Week: Temperatures get back into the 90s
First Alert Saturday
First Alert Saturday(First Alert Weather)

Today will feature partly to mostly skies, with scattered rain possible for areas east of I-85. Our Friday afternoon will be warm, with high temperatures in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains.

Tonight will feature cloudy skies, with scattered rain showers possible into early Saturday morning. Saturday morning low temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

Saturday is a First Alert Day, as scattered rain showers and a few storms may impact your outdoor activities. Rainfall looks to vary from a trace to over 0.50″ across the WBTV viewing area. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature drier conditions, yet a few spotty rain showers are possible. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be hotter, with highs around 90 degrees.

Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Hot temperatures continue for early next week, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, with daily chances for a few isolated thunderstorms.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Have a fantastic Friday and weekend ahead!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

