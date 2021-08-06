NC DHHS Flu
Fatal wreck closes University City Hospital’s main entrance

Medic confirmed one patient was dead on arrival.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The main entrance for Atrium Health University City Hospital is closed due to a fatal crash.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police first reported the incident in an Atlas One alert sent out around 7:10 a.m. Friday. The wreck’s location is 101 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte.

Details on the accident have not yet been released, but Medic did confirm one person was dead on arrival.

To enter the hospital, people should use the entrance next to the library and the one on North Tryon Street.

This is a developing story.

