NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Couple charged in kids’ deaths face potential death penalty

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony,...
FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against Chad and Lori Daybell in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children and Chad Daybell's previous wife last year. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.(John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a couple in the killings of the wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona.

The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday.

They argued that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel, that they were done for financial gain and that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are likely to be a continuing threat to society.

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lori Daybell has not yet entered a plea and is undergoing mental health treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
George Faile and Amber Nicole Harris
Deputies: Woman left dead on side of Chester County road tried to help two accused in killing
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
Back to School: Will schools go fully remote if COVID-19 cases surge? Hear what NC, SC schools have to say
Maria Toro
Missing Gastonia woman found

Latest News

The destructive wildfire season is predicted to continue through September.
‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire decimates California town
The state of emergency will last for at least 61 days.
Columbia city leaders approve state of emergency, mask mandates in city schools
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the...
Florida governor feuds with White House as COVID cases rise
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the...
Feud escalates between White House, DeSantis