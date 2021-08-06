Citing “lack of evidence,” court tosses out 2019 murder conviction of China Grove man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Murder and robbery charges against a China Grove man convicted of killing his coworker should have been dismissed because there was insufficient evidence, the state Court of Appeals ruled this week.

In September, 2019, David Dover was found guilty in Rowan County of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Dover was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dover was initially charged with the murder of his 79-year-old coworker, Arthur Lee “Buddy” Davis of Kannapolis. Davis’ employer found him dead on the morning of May 10, 2016, on the floor in his mobile home, located on Chris Ann Lane.

Kannapolis police arrested 53-year-old David Myron Dover of Haven Trail in China Grove on May 11, 2016, and charged him with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and driving with a revoked license.

Police say Dover and Davis worked together at a car dealership in Kannapolis.

The arrest warrant for Dover says that he stole cash as well as a silver and gold ring from Davis. The combined value of the cash and ring was $2854.

The warrant for the robbery with a dangerous weapon charge says that “the defendant (Dover) committed this act by means of an assault consisting of having in his possession and threatening the use of a dangerous weapon to wit, a knife, whereby the life of Arthur Lee Davis was threatened and endangered.”

This week, two of the three judges on the Court of Appeals panel said that the circumstantial evidence presented by prosecutors lacked enough substance to show Dover was the perpetrator.

The evidence showed Dover “had an opportunity to commit the crime charged, but there was not evidence, even when viewed in the light most favorable to the state, that a reasonable mind could accept to support the conclusion that defendant robbed and murdered the victim,” Court of Appeals Judge Hunter Murphy wrote in the majority opinion.

Murphy and Judge Chris Dillon ordered the trial judge’s refusal to dismiss Dover’s charges be reversed and his convictions be vacated. The 2-1 decision means the state Supreme Court is obligated to hear any appeal of the ruling.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Josh Stein’s office, said it was reviewing the decision.

According to North Carolina prison records, Dover has a criminal history that dates back to 1979. The history includes a charge of breaking and entering and larceny.

Dover has additional charges from Cleveland, Cabarrus, Rowan, and Iredell counties, including habitual felon, burglary, assault on female, and obtaining property by false pretenses.

