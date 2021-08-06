Active Blue-Green Algae blooms found in two locations of Lake Wylie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County officials say active Blue-Green Algae blooms have been found in two locations of Lake Wylie Friday evening.

The cyanobacteria blooms were found in a portion of Boyds Cove on Lake Wylie,

The blooms were observed by staff with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services in response to a call from a citizen who observed discolored water in the cove.

The blooms were observed by staff with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services in response to a call from a citizen who observed discolored water in the cove. (Mecklenburg County)

Algal blooms are naturally occurring and are often observed in lakes and ponds. Cyanobacteria is a particular type of algae that is of concern because it has the ability to produce toxins that may be harmful to humans and pets.

Cyanobacterial blooms usually appear bright green or yellow; however, when a bloom starts to decay, the color can change to a milky blue.

Decaying algae produces a strong, foul odor that can impact a large area.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department recommends the following steps to safeguard children and pets from any algal bloom:

Keep children and pets away from water that appears bright green, blue, discolored or scummy. Do not handle or touch large mats of algae.

Avoid handling, cooking or eating dead fish that may be present. Avoid fishing in the area of the Bloom.

If you come into contact with an algal bloom, wash thoroughly.

Use clean water to rinse off pets that may have come into contact with an algal bloom.

If you or your child appears ill after being in waters containing an algal bloom, seek medical care immediately. Symptoms include loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, itchy skin or rash.

If your pet appears to stumble, stagger or collapse after being in a pond, lake or river, seek veterinary care immediately.

Avoid boating the area of the Bloom.

Officials say staff with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services are continuing to survey the area to identify the locations of additional cyanobacterial blooms. The public will be informed if additional locations are identified.

To report a possible cyanobacterial bloom, please contact Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services at 311.

Additional information is available at:

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.