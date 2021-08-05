NC DHHS Flu
Workweek ends with another quiet summer day before rain returns

By Eric Thomas
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The nearly perfect summer weather continued Thursday with highs in the mid-80s under blue skies, sunshine and low humidity.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • First Alert Remains For Saturday
  • Low Confidence Forecast
  • Sunday Is Hotter But Drier

Eric Thomas Thursday evening forecast
Eric Thomas Thursday evening forecast(WBTV)

will be another quiet summer day and then the questions begin for Saturday.

Our data for Saturday is scattered all over the place causing a lot of head-scratching as to how much rain Saturday will bring.

If the rain materializes, the most likely period will be during the early morning hours.

This could also be followed up by a late-day thunderstorm.

If given the choice, your safer bet is still Sunday for outdoor plans, although this will also be the first day we see highs in the 90s again since last Sunday.

Looking beyond, the first half of next week also appears to be relatively quiet.

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

