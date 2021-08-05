Winthrop University ‘strongly’ recommending masks, vaccines for coming semester

This article has 332 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 39 seconds.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Winthrop University has announced its COVID-19 requirements for the coming semester.

All students who will be on campus for class or work will need to provide a proof of negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test no more than five days prior to coming on campus.

To opt out of testing, students can bring a proof of prior positive infection within the last 90 days or a completed vaccination record that was recorded within two weeks prior to coming back.

“Please know that the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty/staff, and guests remain our top priority. Our mitigation strategy for COVID-19 is a dynamic situation, and while we had hoped to have some autonomy in making decisions that are best for our campus community, we do not have that at this time,” Interim President George Hynd wrote in a statement on the school’s website.

Voluntary, free testing will be available to all students, faculty and staff throughout the semester.

Three free vaccination events are scheduled throughout the semester. Anyone who has already been fully vaccinated is to upload their record into the Medicat Patient Portal.

“Our decisions are now and will continue to be informed by public health guidance, as well as federal and state laws,” wrote Hynd.

Face coverings are highly recommended by the university, but only required on university transportation.

Those who test positive for the virus will be required to isolate away from campus. Students living on campus are required to file a quarantine isolation plan.

“Let me say that I fully expect the Winthrop family to do the right thing and take these measures seriously. The best defense is a good offense, and getting vaccinated has proven the best option for not contracting and/or reducing symptoms of COVID-19. I cannot stress vaccination enough,” Hynd wrote. “Additionally, with positive cases again on the rise, we strongly encourage masking while in campus buildings. We met the COVID-19 challenge last year, and I know that together, taking responsibility for each other, we will overcome it again this fall.”

