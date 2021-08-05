NC DHHS Flu
‘Vaccines work’: Gaston County offers $100 gift cards for vaccinations

The percent positive rate has surpassed 5% for the first time since early May.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County leaders are making a strong push to get its residents vaccinated.

The county is now offering a $100 gift card as an incentive for the vaccination, for those 18 years and older. Also, the county will provide $25 gift cards for drivers.

This comes as Gaston County continues to see a vast rise in the percent positive rate as the Delta variant continues to spread.

Gaston County Public Health Director urging vaccinations as Delta variant spreads

Currently, 37 percent of Gaston County residents are fully vaccinated and 40 percent are partially vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“The simple truth is the vaccines work,” Gaston County Public Health Director Steve Eaton said. “We are excited to be able to offer the incentive provided by the state in an effort to increase the number of our residents getting vaccinated.”

The gift cards are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents do not need an appointment to get a vaccine. They are available to any resident over the age of 12 Monday through Friday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the health department facility at 991 W. Hudson Blvd., in Gastonia.

Earlier this week, North Carolina announced that it will be offering $100 cash cards to those who get vaccinated.

North Carolina offering $100 cards for first-time COVID-19 vaccinations, $25 cards for drivers

WBTV reported that last week the percent positive rate has surpassed 5% for the first time since early May, and hospitalizations have climbed into the double digits.

“What we’re now seeing is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Eaton told WBTV.

Eaton says the community should have a sense of urgency to get the shot as the Delta variant spreads.

“Not only those who are contracting the virus are unvaccinated, but those who are getting sick and going to the hospital are unvaccinated,’ he said. “Those who are vaccinated we’re seeing that the vaccines are working and they’re working really well.”

