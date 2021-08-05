NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

South Carolina U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman tests positive for COVID-19

The congressman is fully vaccinated and says his symptoms remain mild.
Rep. Ralph Norman represents South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. This includes all of...
Rep. Ralph Norman represents South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. This includes all of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union and York counties and parts of Newberry, Spartanburg and Sumter counties,(GRAYDC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina U.S. Representative Ralph Norman is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday afternoon, Rep. Norman (SC-5) issued a statement about his test results, saying he sought a COVID-19 test after experiencing minor symptoms in the morning.

He was notified that he tested positive for the virus.

The congressman is fully vaccinated and says his symptoms remain mild.

Rep. Norman says he will continue his work virtually while in quarantine for the next ten (10) days to every extent possible.

Rep. Norman represents South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. This includes all of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union and York counties and parts of Newberry, Spartanburg and Sumter counties,

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Faile and Amber Nicole Harris
Deputies: Woman left dead on side of Chester County road tried to help two accused in killing
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
Back to School: Will schools go fully remote if COVID-19 cases surge? Hear what NC, SC schools have to say
Maria Toro
Missing Gastonia woman found

Latest News

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Former Lancaster County Animal Control officer dies
Winthrop University is moving to remote instruction for all courses for the remainder of the...
Winthrop University ‘strongly’ recommending masks, vaccines for coming semester
Police investigate homicide in southeast Charlotte
CMPD classifies January deadly southeast Charlotte shooting as “justified homicide”
Parker and Rhiya interview each other for WBTV News at 11
A kid’s perspective: 10-year-olds reflect on losing grandmothers to breast cancer