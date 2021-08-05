South Carolina U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman tests positive for COVID-19

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina U.S. Representative Ralph Norman is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday afternoon, Rep. Norman (SC-5) issued a statement about his test results, saying he sought a COVID-19 test after experiencing minor symptoms in the morning.

He was notified that he tested positive for the virus.

The congressman is fully vaccinated and says his symptoms remain mild.

Rep. Norman says he will continue his work virtually while in quarantine for the next ten (10) days to every extent possible.

Rep. Norman represents South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. This includes all of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union and York counties and parts of Newberry, Spartanburg and Sumter counties,

