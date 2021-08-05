NC DHHS Flu
Seven Charlotte-area medical practices requiring employees be vaccinated against COVID-19

The decision is consistent with the policies of Atrium Health and Novant Health.
Tryon Medical Partners enrolls participants in Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial
Tryon Medical Partners enrolls participants in Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven of Charlotte’s largest independent medical practices announced today that they will require that employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 31, 2021.

The following are the Charlotte-area medical practices now requiring Covid-19 vaccinations of all their employees:

  • Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center
  • Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates
  • Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates
  • Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology
  • OrthoCarolina
  • Surgical Specialists of Charlotte
  • Tryon Medical Partners

This decision was made to address the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in the Charlotte region and across the nation due to the highly contagious Delta Variant infecting unvaccinated people - something that can only be fully addressed by being vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccination is proven to be effective in limiting illness and death among the percentage of vaccinated people who contract the illness.

The decision to require that all employees working for these medical practices be vaccinated is consistent with the policies of Atrium Health and Novant Health.

