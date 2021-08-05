Seven Charlotte-area medical practices requiring employees be vaccinated against COVID-19

This article has 152 words with a read time of approximately 45 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven of Charlotte’s largest independent medical practices announced today that they will require that employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 31, 2021.

The following are the Charlotte-area medical practices now requiring Covid-19 vaccinations of all their employees:

Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center

Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates

Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates

Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology

OrthoCarolina

Surgical Specialists of Charlotte

Tryon Medical Partners

This decision was made to address the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in the Charlotte region and across the nation due to the highly contagious Delta Variant infecting unvaccinated people - something that can only be fully addressed by being vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccination is proven to be effective in limiting illness and death among the percentage of vaccinated people who contract the illness.

The decision to require that all employees working for these medical practices be vaccinated is consistent with the policies of Atrium Health and Novant Health.

