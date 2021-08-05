Salisbury man to serve at least 9 months in prison for domestic violence incident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man was convicted and will serve at least nine months in prison from a domestic violence incident, according to a press release from Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

Carl Keith Brindle, Jr. of Salisbury was convicted by a jury this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony possession of a firearm by a person subject to a domestic violence protective order, carrying a concealed gun, and fictitious tag. Following the jury’s verdicts, Judge Richard Gottlieb sentenced Brindle, Jr. to a minimum of 9 months to a maximum of 20 months in prison.

On November 3, 2020, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office noticed a vehicle on Jake Alexander Boulevard that had a fictitious registration. A deputy made a vehicle stop and found the driver and sole occupant to be Brindle, Jr. During the vehicle search, a deputy located a loaded .22 caliber revolver as well as 59 bullets in the center console.

A domestic violence protection order that had been entered against Brindle, Jr. on from January 21, 2020 was still in effect. This protective order prohibited Brindle, Jr. from possessing a firearm. The judge who ordered the domestic violence protection order in January 2020 found that the victim had been placed in fear of imminent serious bodily injury and that Brindle, Jr. had restrained the victim in a bedroom and refused to allow the victim to leave. The judge’s order further found that Brindle, Jr. had threatened to kill the victim previously and sent her a photo of himself with a gun in his mouth.

District Attorney Cook stated that she appreciated the effort of Assistant District Attorney Barrett Poppler and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in holding Brindle accountable for his criminal conduct. Cook stated that her office will continue to aggressively prosecute domestic violence offenders to help achieve justice for victims of these crimes.

