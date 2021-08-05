NC DHHS Flu
Protesters call for Confederate statue’s removal in Cornelius

That statue sits outside of Mount Zion United Methodist Church
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of demonstrators was protesting Wednesday over a Confederate statue in Cornelius.

That statue sits outside of Mount Zion United Methodist Church.

Protesters started outside of Town Hall and then marched with signs to the monument.

WBTV spoke to an organizer about the message she hoped the protest was able to convey.

“It’s not just about recognizing a fallen conf soldier,” the organizer said. “It’s about recognizing and honoring people who wanted to keep my people in slavery. It’s a representation of White Supremacy. It’s a representation of racism. We don’t think it belongs in North Mecklenburg or any other public place.”

It’s important to point out, the statue is owned and maintained by the Mt. Zion Monumental Association, not the church.

There were similar protests there in June 2020. Back then, the church told WBTV it asked the association to consider the harm the statue may be doing.

