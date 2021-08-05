NC DHHS Flu
Police, NAACP sponsoring Salisbury Cease Fire event Thursday night

Volunteers will canvass Lakewood Apartments this week, more dates and locations later in August
The Cease Fire is a partnership between the local chapter of the NAACP and Salisbury Police.
The Cease Fire is a partnership between the local chapter of the NAACP and Salisbury Police.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - As part of the Salisbury Cease Fire Initiative partnership between the Salisbury Police Department and Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, volunteers will canvass the Lakewood Apartment Homes located at 50 Lakewood Dr, Salisbury on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

Volunteers will canvass the neighborhoods discussing Cease Fire and distributing material.

Salisbury Cease Fire is an initiative by the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP and the Salisbury Police Department (SPD) to curb gun violence year-round in Salisbury.

Initially introduced in 2019, the “Summer Cease Fire” was a local initiative to encourage Salisbury youth, and in some cases adults, to stop gun-related assault during the summer months. The Salisbury Cease Fire initiative is patterned after the Cure Violence model of policing which identifies violence as a public health issue an develops data-driven strategies to combat the issue.

The “Salisbury Cease Fire” program will be held throughout the year in an effort to reduce gun violence in the community.

“The community has seen much success with the Cease Fire initiative reducing our violent crime issues,” said Stokes. “Our continuing partnership with NAACP has been a boon to both the Salisbury Police Department’s community engagement efforts and ability to effectively reduce crime in neighborhoods. We are pleased that we are able to continue on this journey of working together to reduce crime and build lasting relationships.”

“While working to prevent crime in our City, we encourage everyone to join in and increase volunteer participation so together we can decrease gun violence,” said Black. “The Salisbury-Rowan NAACP will continue to fight for equality for all and hold law enforcement agencies accountable. In addition, we as residents must also hold each person in our neighborhood accountable by working to prevent and report incidents, and contacting de-escalators to assist with conflicts.”

Upcoming dates include: Week 2 - Thursday, August 12

Week 3- Monday, August 16

Week 4 - Tuesday, August 24

Week 5 - Tuesday, August 31

Locations will be announced prior to the event.

