PHOTOS: A look at some of the beautiful shots of Charlotte and surrounding areas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV covers not only Charlotte, but a vast area of surrounding counties including South Carolina, the mountains, the foothills and more.

Every now and then, we’re able to take a step back and admire the beauty of our surroundings. Here are a few of those moments.

On July 23, WBTV’s Ron Lee captured a stunning photo of the moon from his viewpoint in Charlotte.

On July 30, WBTV’s Steve Ohnesorge captured this shot of a beautiful sunset in Morganton.

On Aug. 2, viewer and photographer Tyler Tarbet (@tylertarbet_photography on Instagram) captured this beautiful photo of uptown Charlotte and the skyline.

On July 29, viewer and photographer Myles Gelbach (@mylesperhour_photography on Instagram) captured this photo, looking over the city of Charlotte.

On July 30, viewer and photographer Mike Anthony (@mikeanthony.photos on Instagram) captured this scenic view of Charlotte from above.

On July 31, viewer John from the Brooks Run Happy Team (@j4clt on Instagram) captured this uptown view of Charlotte on a Saturday night.

On August 1, WBTV’s Steve Ohnesorge captured a beautiful photo of nature when he snapped a pic of hummingbirds in Burke County.

Here are a few more shots. Several hummingbirds chasing each other around the feeders, then giving me a chance to get some pics. They looked hungry..well...thirsty... #hummingbirds pic.twitter.com/pBnzAKAiV5 — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) August 1, 2021

If you have any great pictures capturing any of the many counties in our beautiful area, submit it here in our “Nature’s Beauty Shots” section: https://www.wbtv.com/wbtvandme

