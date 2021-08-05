PHOTOS: A look at some of the beautiful shots of Charlotte and surrounding areas
Every now and then, we’re able to take a step back and admire the beauty of our surroundings. Here are a few of those moments.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV covers not only Charlotte, but a vast area of surrounding counties including South Carolina, the mountains, the foothills and more.
Every now and then, we’re able to take a step back and admire the beauty of our surroundings. Here are a few of those moments.
On July 23, WBTV’s Ron Lee captured a stunning photo of the moon from his viewpoint in Charlotte.
On July 30, WBTV’s Steve Ohnesorge captured this shot of a beautiful sunset in Morganton.
On Aug. 2, viewer and photographer Tyler Tarbet (@tylertarbet_photography on Instagram) captured this beautiful photo of uptown Charlotte and the skyline.
On July 29, viewer and photographer Myles Gelbach (@mylesperhour_photography on Instagram) captured this photo, looking over the city of Charlotte.
On July 30, viewer and photographer Mike Anthony (@mikeanthony.photos on Instagram) captured this scenic view of Charlotte from above.
On July 31, viewer John from the Brooks Run Happy Team (@j4clt on Instagram) captured this uptown view of Charlotte on a Saturday night.
On August 1, WBTV’s Steve Ohnesorge captured a beautiful photo of nature when he snapped a pic of hummingbirds in Burke County.
If you have any great pictures capturing any of the many counties in our beautiful area, submit it here in our “Nature’s Beauty Shots” section: https://www.wbtv.com/wbtvandme
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.