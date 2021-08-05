Mount Holly Chief of Police running for Gaston County Sheriff

This article has 243 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 12 seconds.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mount Holly Chief of Police Don Roper, 55, announced on Thursday his plans to seek the Republican nomination for Sheriff of Gaston County.

“With the surprise announcement coming from Sheriff Cloninger, I have talked with my wife and family and have made the decision to seek the Republican nomination for Gaston County Sheriff,” said Roper in a press release.

[Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party]

“I will work with our citizens from every corner of the county to usher in a new era of law enforcement for Gaston County. My focus will be to develop a modern, well equipped, well trained, problem solving community policing agency staffed with employees that will step up and take a leadership role in providing the best law enforcement services possible to our citizens.”

Roper has nearly 35 years of experience in law enforcement, serving the past eight years as Chief of Police in Mount Holly.

He earned a master’s degree in public administration from Appalachian State University and long history of police service starting with Gastonia Police in 1987.

“I will usher in a new era of law enforcement for our county. I will work to build stronger community relations and take the programs our current Sheriff has implemented and build on them,” said Roper. “I have the background, the experience and the leadership to serve as our next sheriff.”

A campaign team is being put together, along with a campaign website and Facebook page. In the meantime, visit donroper.com for more information.

