LIST: Many Charlotte-area businesses require employees to wear a mask, few require customers

Here’s a list of businesses that require employees or customers to wear masks.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the CDC’s newly recommended guidance for everyone to wear masks indoors due to rising COVID-19 cases and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s advice for private businesses to require masks indoors - some Charlotte-area businesses are taking heed.

While some businesses require employees to wear masks, very few require customers to - although they recommend customers to wear a mask.

Here’s a list of businesses that require employees or customers to wear masks:

  • Walmart and Sam’s Club - Employees required to wear masks in areas rated by the CDC to be at substantial or high risk for COVID-19.
  • Publix - Employees required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Customers not required.
  • McDonald’s - Employees and customers in high-transmission areas required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
  • Home Depot - All associates, contractors and vendors required to wear a mask while indoors at all U.S. Home Depot stores, distribution centers, office locations and customers’ homes or businesses, regardless of vaccination status. Customers not required.
  • Starbucks - Employees required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Strongly recommends customers to wear masks.
  • Target - Employees required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Strongly recommends customers to wear masks.
  • Lowe’s - Employees required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Stores will have signs encouraging customers to wear masks.
  • Apple Store - Employees and customers required to wear masks in many of its U.S. retail stores regardless of vaccination status.
  • Kohl’s - Employees required to wear masks in counties identified as areas of high transmission.
  • Ross - All customers and associates required to wear a mask.
  • AT&T - Employees, customers and visitors required to wear masks.
  • BJ’s Wholesale - According to AARP “The membership warehouse club requires face-covering for unvaccinated customers and employees in all stores; for vaccinated staffers in areas with substantial or high rates of COVID transmission; and for all shoppers and workers in in-store optical departments,”
  • Discovery Place - All staff and visitors age 2 or older required to wear masks.
  • The Evening Muse - All staff, guests and performers required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

