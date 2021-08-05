NC DHHS Flu
Lincoln County man accused of kidnapping, sexual assault

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man was arrested and charged with the sexual assault and kidnapping of a woman.

Franklin Luther Beam, 41, from Vale, has been charged with second-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping and violation of a 50-B restraining order.

Deputies say they responded to a sexual assault call at a home on Lackey Road on Aug. 3.

The woman told deputies that Beam lured her to his home the day before since she was not supposed to be at the home because of an active 50-B restraining order of protection.

Deputies said that as the woman arrived to Beam’s home, he is accused of entering the passenger side of her car and threatening to kill her unless she pulled into the driveway and enter his home.

Deputies say the woman reported that once they were inside the home, Beam told her to take off her clothes and he had sex with her without permission.

Deputies added that the woman said Beam would not let her leave the home until several hours later. The woman had injuries consistent with her description of the assault, according to deputies.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Beam, as well as a search warrant for the home, and Beam was located in the residence but refused to answer the door.

He was arrested and taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center without bond.

