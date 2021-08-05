NC DHHS Flu
Furniture companies dealing with ‘A great problem to have’

By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - As the economy recovers from the ongoing pandemic furniture companies in the Carolinas find themselves way behind in filling orders.

“Our backlog is growing,” said Chris Rice of Kellex Furniture in Valdese.

Companies have had to deal with a variety of issues from a foam shortage due to freezing weather in Texas last winter, to breaks in supply chains due to COVID overseas and inflation.

The biggest hurdle in getting orders filled right now say officials at several companies, is a shortage of skilled workers.

David Bennett, from E.J Victor in Morganton, says finding the right people to hire has been a challenge.

“There’s so much demand out there and there’s only so many individuals with the skillset that can do the job,’ he said.

During the pandemic, Kellex officials say many long-time skilled workers retired early, fearing the virus.

At Century Furniture in Hickory, Keith Nichols says his company and others are now seeing long delays between contracts and delivery.

The gap used to be weeks before the pandemic but now has stretched into months.

“Our demand came back rapidly but our ability to produce came back slowly,” Nichols said.

Supply chain disruptions will continue for some time, says officials, as well as some price increases due to increased costs of materials and shipping.

As hard as it has been at times, Nichols says the industry will find a way to work its way through it.

“You never want to turn down orders so it’s a great problem to have,” Nichols said.

