Former Lancaster County Animal Control officer dies

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A former law Lancaster County law enforcement officer has died.

The sheriff’s office announced the death of Nate Payseur Thursday. Payseur served as an officer with Lancaster County Animal Control for several years, according to the county.

It's a sad morning for us here as we mourn the loss of one our own. Nate Payseur, who was one of our animal control... Posted by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office SC on Thursday, August 5, 2021

“He was a great employee, co-worker, and friend and an even better human being,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Payseur died of cancer Wednesday night.

