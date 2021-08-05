NC DHHS Flu
First Alert Saturday for higher rain chances that may impact outdoor plans

First Alert Weather: Rainfall looks to vary from a trace to over 0.75″ across the WBTV viewing area.
By Jason Myers
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few spotty rain showers are possible for our Thursday and Friday, yet overall, we should see more breaks of sunshine, with high temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s.

A First Alert has been issued for Saturday, as higher chances for rain showers and a few storms, may impact your outdoor activities.

  • Today: Partly cloudy, with a stray shower; 86 degrees
  • Friday: Partly cloudy, with a high of 88 degrees
  • First Alert Saturday: Scattered rain and a few storms; 85 degrees

Partly cloudy skies and a few spotty rain showers will be possible for our Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid-80s for the piedmont and Charlotte Metro area, and mid-70s in the mountains.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild, with overnight low temperatures in the mid-60s.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies early, with increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening. Friday afternoon will be warmer, with high temperatures in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.

Friday night will feature cloudy skies, with scattered rain showers possible into early Saturday morning. Saturday morning low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Futurecast for Saturday afternoon
Futurecast for Saturday afternoon(First Alert Weather)

Saturday is a First Alert Day, as scattered rain showers and a few storms may impact your outdoor activities. Rainfall looks to vary from a trace to over 0.75″ across the WBTV viewing area. Tonight will be mostly clear and mild, with overnight low temperatures in the mid-60s.

Sunday will feature drier conditions, yet a few scattered rain showers are possible. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be hotter, with highs around 90 degrees.

Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Hot temperatures continue for early next week, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, with daily chances for a few isolated thunderstorms.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on-the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

