Driver inattention cited as contributing factor in fatal Statesville wreck

The driver also was not wearing a seatbelt.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 East near Old Mountain Road around 6:35 a.m.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after an accident Wednesday morning in Statesville.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 East near Old Mountain Road around 6:35 a.m.

According to troopers, a 2005 GMC Envoy was heading east near mile marker 143, ran off the road to the right, hit the guardrail, then struck the guardrail in the median, and overturned.

The driver, Keith Donte Hutchison, 36, of Hickory, died of his injuries at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected.

The initial investigation indicates driver inattention as a contributing circumstance.

