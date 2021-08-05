Concord celebrates National Night Out

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord celebrated National Night Out in several neighborhoods on Tuesday.

A city kick-off event was held at Caldwell Park, sponsored by the city in partnership with the Logan Community Association. This is the 20th year the city has hosted an event.

During this event, the Logan Community Association and the Mothers of Murdered Offspring organization held a moment of silence and a balloon release in honor and memory of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping.

There were also National Night Out events at Carriage Downs, Christenbury, Hallstead, Highland Creek, and Winding Walk.

All of the events were attended by representatives from Concord Police, Concord Fire, City Council/Mayor, and members of city leadership (City Manager Payne, and Assistant City Managers Blackburn, Hinson, and Smith).

