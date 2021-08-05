NC DHHS Flu
Columbia city leaders approve state of emergency, mask mandates in city schools

The state of emergency will last for at least 61 days.
The state of emergency will last for at least 61 days.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia city council has approved Mayor Steve Benjamin’s state of emergency to require masks in schools for faculty, staff, visitors, and students ages 2-14.

City council voted 5-1 Thursday morning in a special meeting. Councilman Daniel Rickenmann was lone no vote.

“I hope and pray the governor supports this position,” said Mayor Benjamin.

Benjamin also said he “hopes and prays” there won’t be a legal challenge to Columbia’s state of emergency.

“We’ve received inquiries about the City of Columbia’s mask mandate. We’re doing research and analysis of it and expect to announce something late next week,” said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The state of emergency will last for at least 61 days.

The order includes a requirement for everyone to wear a face covering in elementary and middle schools as-well-as day cares within city limits.

Mayor Benjamin says the state of emergency comes in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, especially among children under the age of 12 who aren’t yet eligible to be vaccinated.

Mayor Benjamin says he wants to make sure this ordinance had some accountability behind it, so he included a $100 fine that would go to district superintendents.

