City of Charlotte to check vaccination status of employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte sent out an email to its employees saying it will be checking their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The move will help the City decide if it needs to encourage more employees to get vaccinated.

The decision could help implement other safety measures.

The vaccination check starts next week, and employees have 10 days to report back.

“The city believes that the best way to protect our employees and the community we serve is through vaccination, which is why the City is requiring employees to share information about their vaccination status,” the City of Charlotte said in a statement.

Here is the full letter sent to employees:

Attention employees:

The City of Charlotte cares about the safety and health of all our employees. Public health data shows the delta variant of COVID-19 is creating a surge in COVID-19 cases in our community. We also know that the delta variant is different than past forms of the virus in that it is more easily transmissible. The city believes that the best way to protect our employees and the community we serve is through vaccination, which is why the city is requiring employees to share information about their vaccination status.

Next week a vaccination status form will be available to complete in PeopleSoft, and paper forms will be available as needed. All employees will be required to complete the vaccination status form ten (10) days after it is made available. Human Resources will share more information with your department supervisors early next week.

The city considers the vaccination status form to be confidential medical information and therefore not a matter of public record. The city will abide by all applicable laws and regulations related to the confidentiality of such records.

The information is being collected to help us create a baseline data set of vaccination rates amongst employees. Once Human Resources has gathered and reported the total percentage of vaccinated employees, the city manager will evaluate the data and make future decisions to encourage more employees to get vaccinated and/or implement further safety measures related to stopping or slowing the spread of COVID-19.

You are still able to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine appointments and walk-in clinics are available for all eligible people ages 12 and older. To schedule a vaccine appointment or find a walk-in clinic, visit vaccines.gov or the COVID-19 Vaccination CNet page. If you have questions or concerns about getting the vaccine, visit Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 Vaccine page or call the Mecklenburg County Public Health hotline at 980.314.9400 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We thank you in advance for your assistance and helping our community.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.