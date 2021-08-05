55 lawmakers ask N.C. health system leaders to reconsider COVID-19 vaccination mandates
Lawmakers claim they continue to hear from several hospital system employees who said they feel “blindsided” by the vaccination requirement.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 50 lawmakers are asking CEOs from major North Carolina health systems to reconsider requirements for all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The 55 NC House Republicans sent a letter Thursday to health system executives in response to their recent decision to require all hospital staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in the coming weeks in order to keep their jobs.
The letter is addressed to CEOs at Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health, Cone Health, Duke University Health System, UNC Health, Vidant Health and WakeMed Hospitals.
“Regardless of the legality surrounding mandatory vaccinations, there are valid concerns and fears from healthcare workers who will lose their job if they do not take the vaccine. An issue of particular concern is from women who are pregnant or breastfeeding and those with preexisting conditions or religious objections,” the letter reads.
Recently, Mecklenburg County Public Health, Atrium Health and Novant Health all announced requirements for employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Even more recently than that, Seven of Charlotte’s largest independent medical practices announced the same requirement for employees.
The following are the Charlotte-area medical practices now requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of all their employees:
- Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center
- Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates
- Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates
- Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology
- OrthoCarolina
- Surgical Specialists of Charlotte
- Tryon Medical Partners
Most health system leaders say these decisions are being made to address the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the highly contagious Delta Variant infecting unvaccinated people.
The 55 lawmakers who wrote the letter say they respect the rights of private employers and recognize the importance of vaccinations. These lawmakers are still asking the health leaders to reconsider their requirements.
“While we recognize the importance of vaccines and respect the rights of private employers, we strongly encourage you to reexamine this requirement with greater input from employees and flexibility for those who have legitimate objections. These men and women were rightly hailed as healthcare heroes while serving on the frontlines against COVID-19. It is simply unfair to force them to choose between their job and taking a vaccine that is only authorized for “emergency use only,” the letter read.
The full letter can be found online here. The list of lawmakers involved in the letter is below:
- Rep. Jay Adams
- Rep. Dean Arp
- Rep. John Bell
- Rep. Hugh Blackwell
- Rep. Jamie Boles
- Rep. John Bradford
- Rep. Mark Brody
- Rep. Dana Bumgardner
- Rep. Mike Clampitt
- Rep. George Cleveland
- Rep. Jimmy Dixon
- Rep. Jeffrey Elmore
- Rep. Dudley Greene
- Rep. Ed Goodwin
- Rep. Destin Hall
- Rep. Kyle Hall
- Rep. Bobby Hanig
- Rep. Jon Hardister
- Rep. Kelly Hastings
- Rep. Chris Humphrey
- Rep. Pat Hurley
- Rep. Frank Iler
- Rep. Jake Johnson
- Rep. Brenden Jones
- Rep. Keith Kidwell
- Rep. Pat McElraft
- Rep. Jeff McNeely
- Rep. Allen McNeill
- Rep. Charlie Miller
- Rep. Grey Mills
- Rep. Tim Moffitt
- Rep. Ben Moss
- Rep. Erin P. Paré
- Rep. Howard Penny
- Rep. Ray Pickett
- Rep. Larry Pittman
- Rep. Mark Pless
- Rep. Larry Potts
- Rep. Dennis Riddell
- Rep. David Rogers
- Rep. Jason Saine
- Rep. Wayne Sasser
- Rep. Phil Shepard
- Rep. Carson Smith
- Rep. Sarah Stevens
- Rep. Larry Strickland
- Rep. John Szoka
- Rep. Steve Tyson
- Rep. Harry Warren
- Rep. Sam Watford
- Rep. Diane Wheatley
- Rep. Donna White
- Rep. David Willis
- Rep. Matthew Winslow
- Rep. Jeff Zenger
