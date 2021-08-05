55 lawmakers ask N.C. health system leaders to reconsider COVID-19 vaccination mandates

This story has 377 words with an estimated reading time of 1 minute, 53 seconds.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 50 lawmakers are asking CEOs from major North Carolina health systems to reconsider requirements for all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 55 NC House Republicans sent a letter Thursday to health system executives in response to their recent decision to require all hospital staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in the coming weeks in order to keep their jobs.

The letter is addressed to CEOs at Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health, Cone Health, Duke University Health System, UNC Health, Vidant Health and WakeMed Hospitals.

Lawmakers claim they continue to hear from several hospital system employees who said they feel “blindsided” by the vaccination requirement.

“Regardless of the legality surrounding mandatory vaccinations, there are valid concerns and fears from healthcare workers who will lose their job if they do not take the vaccine. An issue of particular concern is from women who are pregnant or breastfeeding and those with preexisting conditions or religious objections,” the letter reads.

Recently, Mecklenburg County Public Health, Atrium Health and Novant Health all announced requirements for employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Even more recently than that, Seven of Charlotte’s largest independent medical practices announced the same requirement for employees.

The following are the Charlotte-area medical practices now requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of all their employees:

Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center

Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates

Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates

Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology

OrthoCarolina

Surgical Specialists of Charlotte

Tryon Medical Partners

Most health system leaders say these decisions are being made to address the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the highly contagious Delta Variant infecting unvaccinated people.

The 55 lawmakers who wrote the letter say they respect the rights of private employers and recognize the importance of vaccinations. These lawmakers are still asking the health leaders to reconsider their requirements.

“While we recognize the importance of vaccines and respect the rights of private employers, we strongly encourage you to reexamine this requirement with greater input from employees and flexibility for those who have legitimate objections. These men and women were rightly hailed as healthcare heroes while serving on the frontlines against COVID-19. It is simply unfair to force them to choose between their job and taking a vaccine that is only authorized for “emergency use only,” the letter read.

The full letter can be found online here.

Rep. Jay Adams Rep. Dean Arp Rep. John Bell Rep. Hugh Blackwell Rep. Jamie Boles Rep. John Bradford Rep. Mark Brody Rep. Dana Bumgardner Rep. Mike Clampitt Rep. George Cleveland Rep. Jimmy Dixon Rep. Jeffrey Elmore Rep. Dudley Greene Rep. Ed Goodwin Rep. Destin Hall Rep. Kyle Hall Rep. Bobby Hanig Rep. Jon Hardister Rep. Kelly Hastings Rep. Chris Humphrey Rep. Pat Hurley Rep. Frank Iler Rep. Jake Johnson Rep. Brenden Jones Rep. Keith Kidwell Rep. Pat McElraft Rep. Jeff McNeely Rep. Allen McNeill Rep. Charlie Miller Rep. Grey Mills Rep. Tim Moffitt Rep. Ben Moss Rep. Erin P. Paré Rep. Howard Penny Rep. Ray Pickett Rep. Larry Pittman Rep. Mark Pless Rep. Larry Potts Rep. Dennis Riddell Rep. David Rogers Rep. Jason Saine Rep. Wayne Sasser Rep. Phil Shepard Rep. Carson Smith Rep. Sarah Stevens Rep. Larry Strickland Rep. John Szoka Rep. Steve Tyson Rep. Harry Warren Rep. Sam Watford Rep. Diane Wheatley Rep. Donna White Rep. David Willis Rep. Matthew Winslow Rep. Jeff Zenger

