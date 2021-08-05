3 Things: Recent study shows swimming laps is good for vocabulary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A recent study shows that swimming laps are for good vocabulary.

Swimming a few laps every week may not turn your child into the next Katie Ledecky or Michael Phelps, but it turns out that it may help them with their vocabulary.

We’ve got three things to know.

The thing one is where this information is coming from.

This is all according to a new study from the University of Delaware.

Researchers worked with children ages 6 to 12.

They would teach them new words then they would have them do one of three things: They’d go swimming; They’d do CrossFit exercises or they’d do a coloring sheet.

Then, they’d give the children a vocabulary test.

Thing two is what they discovered.

The children who went swimming were 13 percent more accurate on those vocab tests than the kids who did CrossFit or coloring.

The leading researcher says this makes sense.

She explains that motor movements and simple exercising help encode new words in kids’ brains.

She calls it the “Miracle-Gro of the brain.”

That leads us to thing three, why swimming? What about CrossFit? That’s an exercise too.

Researchers say that the key is a simple exercise.

Swimming is an activity that children could do without much thought or instruction.

CrossFit, on the other hand, requires a lot of mental and physical energy.

So what’s next?

The researchers say this is important to know for a child’s development. Instead of sitting at a table when learning, having kids do something simple, like taking a walk, could make a big difference.

The researchers say it’s something every caregiver, educator and clinician should be implementing.

