YMCA Camp Harrison closes for rest of week due to COVID-19

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOOMER, N.C. (WBTV) - YMCA Camp Harrison in Wilkes County is closing for the rest of the week due to COVID-19.

This week, officials say they learned that four team members at YMCA Camp Harrison in Boomer, N.C., tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials immediately followed protocol, which includes quarantining and/or sending home all individuals with direct exposure or who are COVID-19 positive.

Although the camp has safety measures in place to prevent spread, out of an abundance of caution, officials say they felt that the best and safest decision for campers and team members to prevent any further potential spread would be to close camp for the rest of the week.

“The YMCA of Greater Charlotte’s highest priority is the safety of our program participants, members and team members. We realize this closure may put a burden on our camp families and causes our campers to miss out on an incredible experience this week, and for that we sincerely apologize,” a statement read.

The YMCA is refunding all camper families for this week of programming.

This was the last week of summer camp at YMCA Camp Harrison, and there isn’t any public programming scheduled at the facility for several weeks.

