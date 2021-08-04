Video released of initial condo collapse response

NC DHHS Flu
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAPHIC WARNING: The contents of the video associated with this story may be disturbing to some.

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Officials in a Florida town have released body camera footage from the first police officers who responded to a building collapse that left 98 people dead.

The town of Surfside released the three videos Tuesday.

Officers arrived just minutes after the east side of Champlain Tower South pancaked in the earlier morning hours of June 24.

Each video lasts about 18 minutes. Clouds of dust billow as the officers make their way past the massive wreckage.

The officers can be seen calling for survivors and escorting residents away from the part of the building that was still standing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

