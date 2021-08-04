Third annual Creek Week begins August 21

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The third annual Rowan Creek Week, a joint venture between local agencies and civic groups, will take place in Rowan County August 21-28, 2021. Creek Week is a time to celebrate the importance, impact, and influence of the creeks and waterways of Rowan County and the municipalities within.

This campaign is aimed to raise awareness about the vital role of local waters and how the health of that water can have a direct impact on communities.

There are more than 20 family-friendly, recreational and educational events being offered throughout Rowan County including:

ONGOING

Rowan Waterscapes by Plein Air Carolina ExhibitJuly 22, 2021, 11:00 AM-August 28, 2021, Thursday- Saturday 10:00 AM -2:00 PM at Rail Walk Studios & Gallery (parking lot is behind the building by Morgan Ridge Brewery & Eatery)

Enjoy beautiful works of art featuring waterways in Rowan County by Plein Air Carolina artists at Rail Walk Studios & Gallery.

South Main Book Company DisplayAugust 15, 2021-August 28, 2021 at South Main Book Company

Stop by South Main Book Company and enjoy a carefully curated and lovingly decorated window display in honor of Rowan Creek Week.

Photo Scavenger HuntSee if you can identify ten photos correctly for a chance to win a prize. All photos are of water-related spots located on public lands and span all corners of Rowan County. Prize drawing for $25 gift cards will be held September 1 and three winners will be notified.

Flat Storm E.Our favorite duck, Storm E. Water, wants to go on an adventure! Print, color, cut out, and take Storm E. to your favorite water spots. Share your photos of Storm E. on social media or send by email to creekweek@rowancountync.gov and let us see if we can guess where he is. Each submission enters you for a chance to win prizes, so be sure to help him fly all over Rowan County! Share your photos on social media: @rowancreekweek / #rowancreekweek.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21, 2021

Eagle Point Nature Preserve Clean-Up9:00 AM-12:00 PM at Eagle Point Nature Preserve

Join us for a trash clean-up event as part of Rowan Creek Week at Eagle Point Nature Preserve. Bring sunscreen, bottled water, work gloves, and be sure to wear closed-toe shoes for safety. Trash bags and grabbers will be provided. This event is led by Xylem, and supported by Xylem Watermark, Rowan County Parks & Recreation, Rowan County Environmental Management, and Ducks Unlimited Rowan County, who are partnering to provide a volunteer experience to help make High Rock Lake a pristine place for everyone!

Yoga at the Park9:00 AM at Dan Nicholas Park

Enjoy a lakeside morning yoga class at Dan Nicholas Park lead by Heart of Salisbury staff. Please bring a yoga mat, sunscreen, bug spray, and water bottle.

Kick-Off at Horizons Unlimited1:00 PM-4:00 PM at Horizons Unlimited

Come kick off Rowan Creek Week at Horizons Unlimited! Join us for an afternoon of exploration and fun with a water-themed full-dome planetarium show, our marine touch tank, nature trails, and more. Creek Week Community partners will also be joining us to share information about their organizations and all the events you can join throughout Creek Week. If enjoying the nature trails, please bring sunscreen, bug spray, and water. More info about the schedule for the day will be released as we get closer to the event date! This event is free - donations are greatly appreciated.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 22, 2021

Yadkin River Park Cleanup2:00 PM-4:00 PM at Yadkin River Park

Join us for a joint Davidson/Rowan Creek Week kick-off event at Yadkin River Park. Clean-up event will be from 2-4 PM. Please wear sturdy shoes. Gloves, trash bags, and educational materials will be provided. Stay for educational programs as well as a sunset paddle. Events are sponsored by the Yadkin River Keeper and supported by Three Rivers Land Trust.

Ride to the River Park4:00 PM at The Pedal Factory

Enjoy a bike ride from beautiful downtown Salisbury to River Park on the Yadkin. Event hosted by The Pedal Factory

Family Fishing Event5:00 PM at Dan Nicholas Park

Join Rowan Wild staff at Dan Nicholas Park lake for our first ever Family Fishing event! This FREE event allows participants to learn the basics of how to fish, or brush up on old skills in an educational and easygoing environment. Bait and loaner poles will be provided as well as education and instruction. No license is required for this event. Be sure to bring sunscreen, lawn chairs, and water. Please note that pre-registration is required. Contact Misty Parrish or visit https://forms.gle/veA9uzgcGLvaZobF7 to register. This event is led by Rowan Wild at Dan Nicholas Park.

Yadkin River Sunset Paddle7:00 PM at York Hill Access

Join The Three Rivers Land Trust Paddle Club for a guided group sunset paddle! We will meet and launch at the York Hill Boat Access and paddle up the Yadkin River for about an hour facing sunset, then turn around and float back with the full moon as our guide. Row Co River Adventures will provide rental equipment (see Cost). Have your own Equipment? Register and join us at no cost! We look forward to paddling with you! All Proceeds will be donated to Three Rivers Land Trust and each rental includes a TRLT membership! To book a rental, please contact Row Co Directly at 704-870-8362 or rowco@rowcoriveradventures.com. For more information or if you have questions, please email Nicky at nicky@threeriverslandtrust.org Hope to see you there! Length of paddle: ~3 miles Difficulty level: Easy Headlamps are recommended; glow sticks will be provided. This event is led by Three Rivers Land Trust and Row Co River Adventures.

MONDAY, AUGUST 23, 2021

Guided Hike at Stanback Forest5:30 PM at Fred and Alice Stanback Educational Forest

Join Three Rivers Land Trust Hiking Club as we celebrate Creek Week with a family-friendly two-mile nature hike at the Fred and Alice Stanback Educational Forest and Nature Preserve (Spencer Woods) in downtown Spencer. This hike will be guided by TRLT Conservation Director, Crystal Cockman. This is the perfect opportunity for both children and adults to get outside and experience the beauty of nature. Closed toed shoes and bug repellent are recommended. Please register for this event by visiting https://threeriverslandtrust.org/creek-week-guided-hike/. For more information or if you have questions, please email TRLT Event Coordinator, Nicky Black at nicky@threeriverslandtrust.org. Hope to see you there! Length of hike: 2 miles Difficulty level: Easy

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2021

NC Boater Education Course (Session 1)6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Rowan Rescue Squad

This is a two-part, six-hour course that will teach boaters all of the rules and regulations relating to boating safely and legally in North Carolina. It will also provide boaters with a boater education license that is required for anyone born after January 1, 1988, to operate a vessel on their own. The first part of the course will be taught August 24 from 6-9 PM; the second part on August 25 from 6-9 PM. Registration is required; visit https://www.ncwildlife.org/Boating/Marina-Resources/Boating-Education-Courses.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25, 2021

Meet OSCAR!August 25, 2021, 2:00 PM at Hurley Park

Join the City of Salisbury Stormwater and Parks and Recreation departments for a demonstration and installation of an OSCAR device at Hurley Park. This device is designed to capture litter in waterways before it is able to reach a larger watershed area.

NC Boater Education Course (Session 2)6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Rowan Rescue Squad

This is a two-part, six-hour course that will teach boaters all of the rules and regulations relating to boating safely and legally in North Carolina. It will also provide boaters with a boater education license that is required for anyone born after January 1, 1988, to operate a vessel on their own. The first part of the course will be taught August 24 from 6-9 PM; the second part on August 25 from 6-9 PM. Registration is required; visit https://www.ncwildlife.org/Boating/Marina-Resources/Boating-Education-Courses.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26, 2021

Guided Hike, Exploration, & Clean Up at River Park at Cooleemee Falls10:00 AM at River Park at Cooleemee Falls

Join Muddy Sneakers instructors and a local historian for a guided hike! Learn about the history of Cooleemee Falls (aka Bullhole Park) while also exploring flora, fauna, and your own natural curiosity! There will be a trail clean up after our guided hike organized by Happy Roots. Please bring water, sunscreen, bug spray, and any outdoor gear you need for a short and easy hike along the river and trails! Registration is required for up to a max of 30 participants; visit https://forms.gle/Eg5mz6imEfiwq3iG6. Requirements under Criteria II of the NCEE certification will be met by attending this entire event; please bring your form with you to be signed by event hosts. No alcohol or drugs are allowed. Keep your pet on a leash; no glass containers.

Wood Duck Box Building Demonstration6:00 PM at Fred and Alice Stanback Educational Forest

Want to learn more about ducks, their habitat and what you can do to protect duck habitat on your property? The Town of Spencer and Ducks Unlimited will host a wood duck box building demonstration in Stanback Educational Forest at the picnic shelter by the pond. At this event, you’ll learn more about the importance of conserving duck habitat and how to build your own wood duck box for your property. Boxes built during the demonstration will be installed in the Stanback Educational Forest to support the wood duck population in the park.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27, 2021

Rowan Creek Week: Hydropower History of the Yadkin and Tour of the DamAugust 27, 2021, 9:00 AM-11:30 AM @ High Rock Powerhouse Parking

Join us for a tour of the powerhouse followed by a visit to the dispersed campsites upstream of the dam. Participants will need to wear closed toed shoes (safety shoes preferred). Safety glasses, hard hats, and hearing protection will be provided. Registration is required; visit https://bit.ly/highrockdamtour. A boxed lunch is provided by Yadkin River Keeper and Cube Hydro for registrants.

Salisbury-Rowan Utilities Presentation & Tour1:30 PM at Salisbury-Rowan Utilities Administration Building

Join us for a presentation of the Yadkin River water treatment cycle and a tour of Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. This event is geared toward teens, adults, teachers/educators, and water resource professionals. Please wear close-toed shoes. Light refreshments and literature will be provided. Registration is required; email jamar@salisburync.gov or call 704-962-9442.

Rowan Creek Week: Medication Take-Back EventAugust 27, 2021, 5:00 PM-7:45 PM at Lakeview Family Restaurant

Keep your unused and expired prescription drugs out of our water supply by safely disposing of them at this Medication Take-Back event. This event is sponsored by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Rowan County Health Department, Rowan County PORT team, and is supported by Lakeview Family Restaurant located at 9185 Bringle Ferry Road.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021

Free Kayak Launch & Kids Fish Free Day8:00 AM-8:00 PM at Lake Corriher Wilderness Park

Bring your own kayak and launch for free at Lake Corriher. Bring your own sunscreen, life jackets (rentals available, and water (refreshments available for purchase in store). All kids ages 12 and under can fish for FREE. Accompanying adult must have valid NC Fishing License. Check in at Park Office for soft launch instructions and to obtain kids fishing pass. Park hours 8 AM to 8 PM.

Toller Boatworks9:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Lake Corriher Wilderness Park

Join boat builder and educator, Brad Taylor, for informal demonstration about the techniques and engineering skills needed to build his hand-crafted duck-hunting boats.

Rowan Recycle Regatta10:00 AM at Lake Corriher Wilderness Park

The Recycle Regatta is a fun, hands-on competition that students can participate in. K-12 students are invited to engineer small-scale, unmanned, model sailboats only out of repurposed materials. They will then test it for buoyancy and race their boat to victory! If your boat isn’t the fastest ship in the sea, that’s okay! Prizes will be awarded for creativity, your engineering method, and other seaworthy categories. Prizes will be awarded to our winners! Categories for entry include: SAILFISH FLEET: They are small scale designs that can operate on their own, without a human captain, using wind. Your natural power source will come from the wind or, from your own lungs using a straw! SQUID FLEET: They are small scale designs that can operate on their own, without a human captain, using propulsion. We challenge you to move your boat using propulsion from rubber bands! This event is sponsored by the City of Salisbury Stormwater.

Kayak Paddle Demo10:00 AM at Lake Corriher Wilderness Park

Yadkin Riverkeeper, Three Rivers Land Trust, and Row Co River Adventures will have kayaks at Lake Corriher Wilderness Park for free demonstration paddles. Learn how to kayak in a safe setting. Bring the whole family. Kayaks, paddles, PFDs, and educational materials will be provided.

Event and registration details can be found at www.rowancreekweek.org.

Creek Week is made possible by the following community partners: City of Salisbury, City of Salisbury Stormwater Services*, Cube Hydro Carolinas*, Happy Roots, HDR*, Heart of Salisbury, High Rock Lake Clean Sweep*, Horizons Unlimited, Hurley Park, Lake Corriher Wilderness Park, Muddy Sneakers, NC Wildlife Resources Commission, PORT, Rail Walk Studio & Gallery, RiverPark at Cooleemee Falls, Row Co River Adventures, Rowan County Ducks Unlimited, Rowan County Environmental Management, Rowan County Information Technology, Rowan County Parks and Recreation, Rowan County Public Health, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Rowan Soil & Water*, Rowan Wild, Salisbury-Rowan Utilities, The Pedal Factory, Three Rivers Land Trust, Toller Boatworks, Town of Spencer, Xylem, Yadkin Riverkeeper*, and YourRowan.

