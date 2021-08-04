NC DHHS Flu
Temperatures to slightly warm up, but stay below average

First Alert Weather: Sunshine will be more noticeable which will contribute to the warming trend.
By Eric Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After our second straight day where we spent most of the day in the 70s, temperatures will start warming the second half of this week, but still remaining below average.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Delightful weather continues this week
  • That changes Saturday: First Alert
  • Rain and thunderstorms return

Sunshine will be more noticeable which will contribute to the warming trend. Overall the week will wind down with a rather pleasant weather pattern.

That changes quickly this weekend as rain will race back into the region overnight Friday and greet everyone early Saturday morning.  Periods of rain are likely through much of the day and it may end with a bang as thunderstorms become more likely be late afternoon and evening.

Sunday is definitely your better bet this weekend if you have outdoor plans and the pattern will remain quiet again into the first half of next week.

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

