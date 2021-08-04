The summer heat is on break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be below average again. More normal summertime temperatures return late this weekend.

Enjoy (but don’t get too used to) high temperatures in the low 80s today. Rain chances only stand at about 20 percent. The humidity will be a little higher than yesterday, but we won’t get back to the tropical range just yet.

Today's high temperatures (First Alert Weather)

Thursday and Friday will take us to the mid-90s. Rain chances will still be close to 20 percent.

The next best chance for rain will be on Saturday. It doesn’t look like a wash-out but we’ll get back to the chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Rainfall over the next seven days (First Alert Weather)

Sunday into next week is when the 90s make a come-back. Rain chances will be slim Sunday and Monday. There’s a 30 percent chance on Tuesday.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

