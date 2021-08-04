The summer heat is on break
First Alert Weather: Enjoy high temperatures in the low 80s today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be below average again. More normal summertime temperatures return late this weekend.
- Low 80s today
- Low rain chances
- 90s stay away until Sunday
Enjoy (but don’t get too used to) high temperatures in the low 80s today. Rain chances only stand at about 20 percent. The humidity will be a little higher than yesterday, but we won’t get back to the tropical range just yet.
Thursday and Friday will take us to the mid-90s. Rain chances will still be close to 20 percent.
The next best chance for rain will be on Saturday. It doesn’t look like a wash-out but we’ll get back to the chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday into next week is when the 90s make a come-back. Rain chances will be slim Sunday and Monday. There’s a 30 percent chance on Tuesday.
Make it a great day!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
