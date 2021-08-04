School supply drive underway in Kannapolis
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department is accepting school supplies through August 13th to be distributed at the Kannapolis Family Field Day.
School supplies most needed are:
- Pencils
- Paper
- Rulers
- Calculators
- Pens
- Markers
- Erasers
- Crayons
- Binders
- Backpacks
- Highlighters
School supplies can be dropped off in the lobby of Kannapolis City Hall (401 Laureate Way), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.