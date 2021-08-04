NC DHHS Flu
School supply drive underway in Kannapolis

School supplies can be dropped off in the lobby of Kannapolis City Hall (401 Laureate Way), 8...
School supplies can be dropped off in the lobby of Kannapolis City Hall (401 Laureate Way), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department is accepting school supplies through August 13th to be distributed at the Kannapolis Family Field Day.

School supplies most needed are:

- Pencils

- Paper

- Rulers

- Calculators

- Pens

- Markers

- Erasers

- Crayons

- Binders

- Backpacks

- Highlighters

School supplies can be dropped off in the lobby of Kannapolis City Hall (401 Laureate Way), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

