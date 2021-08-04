School supply drive underway in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department is accepting school supplies through August 13th to be distributed at the Kannapolis Family Field Day.

School supplies most needed are:

- Pencils

- Paper

- Rulers

- Calculators

- Pens

- Markers

- Erasers

- Crayons

- Binders

- Backpacks

- Highlighters

School supplies can be dropped off in the lobby of Kannapolis City Hall (401 Laureate Way), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

