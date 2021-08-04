Salisbury VA: Intermediate Care Technicians use military experience to assist providers

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - By Alex Britt, Salisbury VA Public Affairs: Salisbury VA Health Care System recently adopted the Intermediate Care Technician (ICT) program, which puts former service members back into the field they know best—providing medical care. The majority of ICTs are military-trained medics and corpsmen who have been hired by VA facilities throughout the country.

The program began with 45 ICTs in the closing months of 2012 and since has grown to more than 300 working in the VA system nationally. Salisbury VA ICT’s are located primarily in the Emergency Department (ED), with eight having been hired in the past year. ICTs have impacted the organization by decreasing ED wait times and increasing patient satisfaction numbers. Salisbury VA would like to expand this program to reach more clinics.

Air Force Veteran Zachary Herion, who recently was hired as an ICT at Salisbury VA, was placed in the ED’s “fast track” area to help with urgent care needs. ICTs in the military are trained on certain procedures that some nurses aren’t approved to perform.

“We mainly manage the fast track, but our scope lets us do certain procedures that nurses can’t do, such as incisions and drainage, suturing, and staples,” Herion said.

Herion has seen a faster-paced ED since the ICT program started. The fast track is an area that handles less critical health procedures.

“It definitely speeds it up,” he said. “The biggest impact we have is on the providers—we save them 20-30 minutes per patient. We could have three Veterans in a row that need theses procedure done, and that’s an hour of the provider’s time. This way the ICT’s can do it and the doctors can focus on the more critical patients.”

Assistant Chief Nurse of Acute Care Daryl Atkinson agrees and is pleased with the direction Salisbury VA has made toward improving Veteran care with ICTs.

“It was a national initiative and we reached out early to get involved with it,” he said. “It’s been a very beneficial program. They help improve patient flow significantly with the skills they have acquired through extensive military training.”

That experience, which includes training for medication administration, makes them a valuable asset.

“One of the models is to match the ICT up with a physician so they can expedite care,” said Associate Director of Patient Care Services Elizabeth Stroup. “We’re able to recruit highly skilled, former military corpsman and medics and use them in our fast-paced Emergency Department. I hope to grow this program in the future and expand the ICTs to other clinical areas within our medical center. We love having ICT’s at Salisbury and I really see this program as a win-win for our organization.”

