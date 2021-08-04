NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Road work happening in downtown Concord Wednesday and Thursday

Elevator outage in parking deck also getting attention
There is a temporary lane shift on Cabarrus Ave W in front of City Hall, between Market St and...
There is a temporary lane shift on Cabarrus Ave W in front of City Hall, between Market St and Spring St.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re traveling to City Hall or Downtown Concord on Wednesday or Thursday, please be advised of the following traffic shifts on Cabarrus Ave W between Market St and Spring St, as well as an elevator outage at the Municipal Parking Deck:

There is a temporary lane shift on Cabarrus Ave W in front of City Hall, between Market St and Spring St. While the lane shift is in place, motorists will NOT be able to make a left turn from Market St onto Cabarrus Ave W. Contract crews will be cleaning the exterior of the Municipal Parking Deck from 5-9pm TODAY. The traffic shift will remain in place overnight. Work will resume from 2-9pm tomorrow (Thurs. 8/5), with additional crews along Market St.

Please use caution when traveling in the area.

Municipal Parking Deck Elevator Out of Service: Please be advised the elevator in the Municipal Parking Deck at 28 Cabarrus Ave W is currently out of service. The city is working to return the elevator to service as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
North Carolina offering $100 cards for first-time COVID-19 vaccinations, $25 cards for drivers
A fatal accident was reported Tuesday morning at the LYNX Blue Line stop at South Boulevard and...
Two struck, killed by lightrail while conducting memorial for person killed by train at same location
Two dead, two seriously injured in crash in south Charlotte
Speed, impairment suspected after two 20-year-olds killed, two injured when car hit tree, caught fire in Charlotte
George Faile and Amber Nicole Harris
New details released in death of woman found on side of Chester County road
Board member Tim Furr made the comments during Monday night's meeting of the Board of Education.
Cabarrus County Board of Education member blames rise in COVID-19 cases on “illegal aliens”

Latest News

Union County Board of Education member attributes rise of COVID-19 cases to ‘illegal’ immigrants
Two school board members from different districts bring up the southern border during discussions of masks in schools
All campuses will operate under a ‘Get Vaccinated or Get Tested Weekly’ requirement for...
UNC System: Unvaccinated students to be subject to weekly testing for COVID-19
Charles Aaron Carr
Man wanted for stealing Purple Heart from late veteran’s home and trading for Code Red Mountain Dew, suspect in other thefts
LGBTQ groups send open letter to DaBaby, ask for meeting to educate rapper following homophobic remarks