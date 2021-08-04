Rain chances to slow down until the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a period of light rain rolled through the region early Tuesday, many of you won’t see any more until the chances go up again by Saturday.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

More below-average temperatures

Little if any rain this week

Rain returns Saturday

Eric Thomas Tuesday evening forecast (WBTV)

I’m not expecting a washout, but showers are likely to be more numerous and wider in coverage. Sunday appears to be the dryer of the two days.

Temperatures are the other story this week as cooler-than-average temperatures will continue to dominate our afternoons until the weekend with highs staying below 90 perhaps until Sunday.

Enjoy the quiet weather and the milder weather.

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

