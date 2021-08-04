NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police ask for public’s help finding missing Charlotte teen last seen July 6

Scot Stines
Scot Stines(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing teen who was last seen on July 6 in Charlotte.

Police say 16-year-old Scot Stines was last seen on Hawthorne Lane wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a blue shirt with the word “Victory” written in white letters.

He suffers from behavioral health and is under the custody of the Madison County Social Services Department.

Police say Stines is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Stines whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two seriously injured in crash in south Charlotte
Speed, impairment suspected after two 20-year-olds killed, two injured when car hit tree, caught fire in Charlotte
Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated...
Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated vaccinations
Bethani Ann Gallagher, 27, was charged.
Police: Woman charged after ramming cart full of stolen items through locked door at Walmart
150 students and staff in quarantine after first week of school
150 students, staff quarantined as officials monitor 14 cases of COVID-19 at N.C. charter school
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
North Carolina offering $100 cards for first-time COVID-19 vaccinations, $25 cards for drivers

Latest News

A fatal accident was reported Tuesday morning at the LYNX Blue Line stop at South Boulevard and...
Two struck, killed by lightrail while conducting memorial for person killed by train at same location
According to Novant Health, 99% of Covid-19 hospitalizations are among people who are...
‘People knew it was coming’: Novant ICU nurse shares experience as COVID-19 cases rise
Back to School: Will schools go fully remote if COVID-19 cases surge? Hear what NC, SC schools have to say
This list is in alphabetical order and is split up with North Carolina and South Carolina...
Back-To-School: Local school districts make decisions on mask-wearing for students, teachers