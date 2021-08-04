Police ask for public’s help finding missing Charlotte teen last seen July 6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing teen who was last seen on July 6 in Charlotte.

Police say 16-year-old Scot Stines was last seen on Hawthorne Lane wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a blue shirt with the word “Victory” written in white letters.

He suffers from behavioral health and is under the custody of the Madison County Social Services Department.

Police say Stines is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Stines whereabouts is asked to call 911.

