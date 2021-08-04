Deputies: Woman left dead on side of Chester County road tried to help two accused in killing

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a woman tried to help two people high on meth before she was killed and left along the side of the road in Chester County on Monday.

Investigators believe 63-year-old Linda Robinson, from Fairfield County, came across a broken-down vehicle on her way to the Walmart.

She picked up George “Si” Linwood Faile and Amber Nicole Harris and brought them with her, according to deputies. They remained in the vehicle while she did her shopping.

A conversation led her to drive to the Carpenter Road area, according to Chester County deputies.

According to investigators, Robinson then died from blunt force trauma and her body was abandoned.

Deputies said Robinson’s was found along the side of the road in an area on Carpenter Road off Highway 72 on Monday.

George “Si” Linwood Faile was arrested in Lancaster County and Amber Nicole Harris was arrested in Chester County the next day. They are facing murder charges in the death of Robinson.

Deputies say Faile is a known meth user who is currently out on bond for trafficking meth in early July of 2021. They also say he has been in and out of the Chester County jail at least six times since 2014.

Faile, deputies say, had been in and out of the same jail 31 times since 2011.

“In the end, we’re talking about people who are no stranger to the criminal justice system,” said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

Deputies called Robinson an “extremely good-hearted woman.”

“She had a wonderful reputation helping people and in fact, that’s what we believe happened,” said Dorsey.

Homeowners and businesses are asked to review video camera footage and alert law enforcement if this vehicle was seen passing their area anytime between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, August 2.

”Scared. Honestly scared,” says Misty Barrera.

Misty Barrera and her two kids visited the Chester Walmart where Robinson was last seen.

”I’m kind of wanting to move because I’m honestly scared,” says Barrera.

Barrera says she heard about crime in Chester and it made her think twice about living here.

”With all the shootings and crazy things that happen here, you never know what’s going to happen,” says Barerra.

“It is baffling to me to understand our state since 2015 has seen a 51 percent increase in the murder rate. That’s not including last year’s data from what I understand,” said Dorsey during the press conference.

Tuesday, deputies came knocking at her door asking to see Barrera’s mother.

”I didn’t know what was going on and they said well I had to set eyes on you because there was a deceased woman who matched your description and your van color,” she said.

Barrera’s mother is safe, but the community still mourns the loss of Robinson.

“No one deserves to be treated like that,” said Dorsey.

