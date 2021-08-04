Medic: Two dead following wreck in west Charlotte

This article has 43 words with a read time of approximately 12 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious accident left two people dead Wednesday afternoon in west Charlotte.

According to Medic, the accident took place around the 12482-12999 Moores Chapel Road area, close to Interstate 85 and just before the Gaston County line.

The road is shut down between Wilkinson Boulevard and Performance Road.

Details surrounding the wreck are limited, but crews reported the car was on fire.

This is a developing story.

