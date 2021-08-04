NC DHHS Flu
Medic: Two dead following wreck in west Charlotte

The accident took place near the Gaston County line.
Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious accident left two people dead Wednesday afternoon in west Charlotte.

According to Medic, the accident took place around the 12482-12999 Moores Chapel Road area, close to Interstate 85 and just before the Gaston County line.

The road is shut down between Wilkinson Boulevard and Performance Road.

Details surrounding the wreck are limited, but crews reported the car was on fire.

This is a developing story.

