Mecklenburg EMS requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

The agency has established deadlines for employees to either submit a form or achieve full vaccination status.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg EMS, often referred to as Medic, will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In June, officials say Medic requested that all employees get the COVID-19 vaccine or submit a declination form for religious or medical reasons.

Joe Penner, the executive director of Mecklenburg EMS Agency, says the agency has established deadlines for employees to either submit a form or achieve full vaccination status.

Mecklenburg County requiring all Public Health employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

“Medic remains committed to ensuring the safety of our employees and patients, and this step is a necessary one to accomplish that,” Penner said.

Medic provided information saying they currently have a 76 percent vaccination rate out of 569 employees.

Officials say the agency’s confirmed COVID+ average transports per day are up 300 percent compared to the last two weeks (up to 12 per day).

There are three Mecklenburg EMS employees currently in isolation with COVID-19.

