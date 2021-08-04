Mecklenburg EMS requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

This story has 138 words with an estimated reading time of 41 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg EMS, often referred to as Medic, will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In June, officials say Medic requested that all employees get the COVID-19 vaccine or submit a declination form for religious or medical reasons.

Joe Penner, the executive director of Mecklenburg EMS Agency, says the agency has established deadlines for employees to either submit a form or achieve full vaccination status.

“Medic remains committed to ensuring the safety of our employees and patients, and this step is a necessary one to accomplish that,” Penner said.

Medic provided information saying they currently have a 76 percent vaccination rate out of 569 employees.

Officials say the agency’s confirmed COVID+ average transports per day are up 300 percent compared to the last two weeks (up to 12 per day).

There are three Mecklenburg EMS employees currently in isolation with COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.