McMaster calls Biden hypocritical about encouraging Americans to get COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has taken to Twitter to respond to criticism from President Joe Biden, who told Republican governors blocking mask mandates and vaccine requirements to “get out of the way.”

Speaking Tuesday, the president applauded mandates from cities and businesses requiring vaccines in certain situations. And he spoke against efforts to block such mandates.

“If you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way of people trying to do the right thing,” Biden said.

Wednesday, McMaster questioned the health status of immigrants, suggesting the president’s border policies are making the COVID-19 pandemic worse.

Every day illegal immigrants, drug dealers and sex traffickers enter the USA undocumented, unvaccinated and untouched. Yet an American citizen wouldn’t make it into an airport like that. The hypocrisy of @POTUS and Democrats is astounding and dangerous.https://t.co/0rbqmgfkIV — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 4, 2021

“Every day illegal immigrants, drug dealers and sex traffickers enter the USA undocumented, unvaccinated and untouched,” the Republican governor said on Twitter. “Yet an American citizen wouldn’t make it into an airport like that.”

He added: “The hypocrisy of POTUS and Democrats is astounding and dangerous.”

The White House has not responded.

McMaster issued an executive order back in May stating government agencies could not require a “vaccine passport” from employees or people seeking services.

He also called on the state’s top health agency to block door-to-door vaccine efforts organized by the federal government.

The governor has never instituted a statewide mask mandate. Recently, he has fought against schools wanting to require masks by saying children cannot “learn or perform” while wearing them.

A proviso in South Carolina’s state budget threatens the funding of schools that require masks or vaccinations.

As the mayor of Columbia recently issued a state of emergency requiring masks in public and private schools within city limits, that proviso appears it will get tested in court.

