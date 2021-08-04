LGBTQ groups send open letter to DaBaby, ask for meeting to educate rapper following homophobic remarks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - Ten LGBTQ group sent a letter, requesting to meet with and educated rapper DaBaby following his recent homophobic comments at a Miami-area music festival.

The Grammy-nominated performer, who is from Charlotte, used crude language and asked attendees who weren’t gay men or people not affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone flashlights. He then incorrectly said the disease would “make you die in two or three weeks.”

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, has apologized twice to the LBGTQ+ community twice.

He was also dropped from Lollapalooza in Chicago following his remarks.

DaBaby said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes,” he wrote on social media. “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me - knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance - has been challenging.”

The rapper followed up his initial apology with another one on Twitter.

“Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody,” DaBaby said on Twitter. “So my apologies But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

Now, 10 groups are asking for an open discussion to educate DaBaby about those comments.

Those groups, including Arianna’s Center, the Black AIDS Institute, GLAAD, The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Relationship Unleashed, and leaders from the Gilead COMPASS Initiative including Southern AIDS Coalition, Emory University, the University of Houston, and Wake Forest University released an open letter to music artist DaBaby requesting a private meeting to “discuss the facts about HIV and share how HIV is a preventable and treatable condition.”

“At a time when HIV continues to disproportionately impact Black Americans and queer and transgender people of color, a dialogue is critical,” a joint statement read. “We must address the miseducation about HIV, expressed in your comments, and the impact it has on various communities.”

The open letter to DaBaby shared these bullet points:

People living with HIV today, when on effective treatment, lead long and healthy lives and cannot transmit HIV . Treating HIV can suppress the virus to the point it is no longer detected. When it is undetected, it is untransmittable, the key message of the U=U campaign

Approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV. 13% of them don’t know it, reinforcing the need for HIV testing and ending the stigma around HIV testing.

People most vulnerable to HIV are the ones who have limited access to transportation, housing, healthcare, and social support. We should focus on advocating for resources in our community rather than stigmatizing women and LGBTQ people.

Black Americans account for more HIV diagnoses (43%), people living with HIV (42%), and the most deaths among people with HIV (44%) than any other racial and ethnic group in the U.S.

The CDC states that the U.S. South experiences the greatest rates of HIV and lags behind in providing quality HIV prevention services and care. According to AIDSVu, a program from Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health and the Center for AIDS Research at Emory University, 31,864 people are living with HIV in North Carolina, where DaBaby was raised.

Medications like PrEP protect people who do not have HIV from contracting HIV. The CDC states that PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99% when taken as prescribed.

“Because HIV disproportionately impacts all Black Americans more than any other race, the Black AIDS Institute’s motto has remained Our People. Our Problem. Our Solution,” said Raniyah Copeland, President and CEO of Black AIDS Institute. “Dababy’s words reflect the mindset of many Black folks. Whether it’s stigmatizing people who are gay, trans, and/or living with HIV, or it’s a deeply-rooted misogynoir, we can end HIV within our lifetime only if we work past ignorance that holds up systems of anti-Blackness that hurt and divide us. It’s why critical conversations about shaming and oppressing our own people must be had in the whole of Black communities. Having Black-led HIV organizations, particularly from the south, join this effort underscores the need for widespread Black leadership in brokering conversations that turn the misinformed into messengers of truth. We must ensure we ourselves are creating a world where all Black lives are afforded the humanity we deserve.”

