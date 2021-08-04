NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Iredell Co.: Elementary class quarantined day after school starts

The school year started Aug. 3.
Students in the Mooresville Graded School District returned to classrooms for the new year on...
Students in the Mooresville Graded School District returned to classrooms for the new year on Monday, Aug. 2.(WMBF News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 111 words with a read time of approximately 33 seconds.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A class at Rocky River Elementary School has been quarantined only one day after school started for the 2021-2022 year.

Students in the Mooresville Graded School District returned to classrooms for the new year on Monday, Aug. 2. Masks were voted optional for the year during an emergency school board meeting held July 25.

[Masks optional on first day of school in Mooresville Graded School District]

Just one day later, administrators received word of a positive COVID-19 case within a class at Rocky River Elementary School.

That class is currently under quarantine, and a representative with the district confirmed parents and staff were made aware of the case. They did not specify whether a student or teacher tested positive, or what grade the class was in.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
North Carolina offering $100 cards for first-time COVID-19 vaccinations, $25 cards for drivers
Two dead, two seriously injured in crash in south Charlotte
Speed, impairment suspected after two 20-year-olds killed, two injured when car hit tree, caught fire in Charlotte
A fatal accident was reported Tuesday morning at the LYNX Blue Line stop at South Boulevard and...
Two struck, killed by lightrail while conducting memorial for person killed by train at same location
Board member Tim Furr made the comments during Monday night's meeting of the Board of Education.
Cabarrus County Board of Education member blames rise in COVID-19 cases on “illegal aliens”
Robert M. Singletary and Douglas Martin Patrick
Two charged in robbery and murder of 79-year-old woman in Rowan County in June

Latest News

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has named Connie Rheinecker as the new director of the...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College names new Foundation Director
School supplies can be dropped off in the lobby of Kannapolis City Hall (401 Laureate Way), 8...
School supply drive underway in Kannapolis
Army Veteran Michael Broadway gets evaluated for an ankle injury at the Salisbury VA Emergency...
Salisbury VA: Intermediate Care Technicians use military experience to assist providers
Maria Toro
Missing Gastonia woman found