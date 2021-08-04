Iredell Co.: Elementary class quarantined day after school starts

This article has 111 words with a read time of approximately 33 seconds.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A class at Rocky River Elementary School has been quarantined only one day after school started for the 2021-2022 year.

Students in the Mooresville Graded School District returned to classrooms for the new year on Monday, Aug. 2. Masks were voted optional for the year during an emergency school board meeting held July 25.

Just one day later, administrators received word of a positive COVID-19 case within a class at Rocky River Elementary School.

That class is currently under quarantine, and a representative with the district confirmed parents and staff were made aware of the case. They did not specify whether a student or teacher tested positive, or what grade the class was in.

