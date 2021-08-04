NC DHHS Flu
Heated debate on masks, COVID protocols continue at Union County School Board meeting

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Weeks after Union County’s School Board voted to make masks optional, the debate continued.

Since that vote, the CDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper recommended everyone wear masks, regardless of one’s vaccination status.

So parents poured into Tuesday’s board meeting and rallied outside before it even started.

It was a heated debate that had both sides of the spectrum fired up.

Things got heated between those wanting masks optional and those who want them to be mandatory in the classroom.

There were signs, chants -- and inside -- a packed room of parents and educators.

Masks will remain optional in Union County Schools.

But that didn’t stop hundreds from rallying outside a school board meeting.

Many wanted to keep masks a choice.

“Easy to see from the evidence kids don’t face real danger from this virus,” one parent said.

Others pushed to make them mandatory.

“Every medical organization in the world that says masks need to remain,” another parent said.

With just weeks from the start of the school year, Union County leaders also received an update from Assistant Superintendent Jarrod McCraw on Tuesday night on COVID-19 protocols.

Staff members are not expected to monitor who is wearing a face covering.

When it comes to physical distancing, three feet of space will be for student to student.

There will be six feet for student to staff and staff to staff.

If student or staff tests positive and is not vaccinated, 14-day quarantine will be recommended.

If a person is vaccinated and asymptomatic, quarantine is not required.

It is strongly recommended to wear a face covering until a negative test.

Still, there is no vaccination requirement for staff and students.

With no remote learning option this year, parents, Canvas would be the method for a student to learn if they test positive.

