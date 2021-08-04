NC DHHS Flu
Gastonia Police searching for missing and endangered person

Maria Toro was last seen Tuesday at her home on Hickory Hollow Road.
Maria Toro
Maria Toro(Gastonia Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - This article has 132 words with a read time of approximately 39 seconds.

The Gastonia Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a woman reported missing, who may be endangered.

Maria Toro, 75, was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday at her home on Hickory Hollow Road in Gastonia.

Toro is described as a 5′2″ Hispanic female, weighing about 119 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green nightgown and possibly glasses.

She has dementia and does not speak English.

Responders from the Gastonia Police Department, Gastonia Fire Department, York County Sheriff’s Office, Gaston Emergency Medical Service, Union Road Volunteer Fire Department, and Gaston County Office of Emergency and Fire Service are assisting in the search.

Anyone who has seen or locates Toro or has any information as to her location is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

