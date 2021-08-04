NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party

Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party(WBTV)
By Alex Giles
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Alan Cloninger will not be seeking reelection as sheriff of Gaston County. He has served as sheriff for the past 16 years.

Cloninger made the announcement Wednesday in an exclusive interview with WBTV.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. I’ve devoted my life serving all the citizens of Gaston County, but the time has come that I must put my family first,” said Cloninger. “Today I am announcing that I am retiring at the end of this term as your sheriff. I will serve out the remainder of my term with honor, concern and integrity as I always have.”

Cloninger has been a Democratic leader in a very Republican county. He explained Wednesday that he no longer wishes to be affiliated with the Democratic Party.

“The present Democratic Party has left me. There is no home for a conservative Democrat in today’s Democratic Party. Therefore, today I will be changing my party affiliation from Democrat to unaffiliated voter.”

The sheriff also explained why he is choosing to detach himself from the party.

“Some of the new Democrats in Washington attack and degrade all law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to protect the people,” said Cloninger.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
North Carolina offering $100 cards for first-time COVID-19 vaccinations, $25 cards for drivers
A fatal accident was reported Tuesday morning at the LYNX Blue Line stop at South Boulevard and...
Two struck, killed by lightrail while conducting memorial for person killed by train at same location
Two dead, two seriously injured in crash in south Charlotte
Speed, impairment suspected after two 20-year-olds killed, two injured when car hit tree, caught fire in Charlotte
George Faile and Amber Nicole Harris
New details released in death of woman found on side of Chester County road
Board member Tim Furr made the comments during Monday night's meeting of the Board of Education.
Cabarrus County Board of Education member blames rise in COVID-19 cases on “illegal aliens”

Latest News

Union County Board of Education member attributes rise of COVID-19 cases to ‘illegal’ immigrants
Two school board members from different districts bring up the southern border during discussions of masks in schools
All campuses will operate under a ‘Get Vaccinated or Get Tested Weekly’ requirement for...
UNC System: Unvaccinated students to be subject to weekly testing for COVID-19
Charles Aaron Carr
Man wanted for stealing Purple Heart from late veteran’s home and trading for Code Red Mountain Dew, suspect in other thefts
There is a temporary lane shift on Cabarrus Ave W in front of City Hall, between Market St and...
Road work happening in downtown Concord Wednesday and Thursday
LGBTQ groups send open letter to DaBaby, ask for meeting to educate rapper following homophobic remarks