Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Alan Cloninger will not be seeking reelection as sheriff of Gaston County. He has served as sheriff for the past 16 years.

Cloninger made the announcement Wednesday in an exclusive interview with WBTV.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. I’ve devoted my life serving all the citizens of Gaston County, but the time has come that I must put my family first,” said Cloninger. “Today I am announcing that I am retiring at the end of this term as your sheriff. I will serve out the remainder of my term with honor, concern and integrity as I always have.”

Cloninger has been a Democratic leader in a very Republican county. He explained Wednesday that he no longer wishes to be affiliated with the Democratic Party.

“The present Democratic Party has left me. There is no home for a conservative Democrat in today’s Democratic Party. Therefore, today I will be changing my party affiliation from Democrat to unaffiliated voter.”

The sheriff also explained why he is choosing to detach himself from the party.

“Some of the new Democrats in Washington attack and degrade all law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to protect the people,” said Cloninger.

