Discovery Place requiring masks for all staff, visitors regardless of vaccination status

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Discovery Place Science says it will be requiring masks for all staff and visitors regardless of their vaccination status as coronavirus cases climb in America.

The new mask policy will go in effect on Aug. 6 and will apply to all staff and visitors age 2 and older.

“As leaders in science education, we are adapting our policy to align with recent updates to public health guidelines. The safety of our staff, visitors and community is our #1 priority, and masks are one of the best ways to protect everyone—especially our younger and vulnerable guests,” a statement from the museum read.

