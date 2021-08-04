Delta variant, threat of more restrictions driving vaccinations in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The state of North Carolina is seeing a slight uptick in people getting the shot.

After vaccinations dropped at the beginning of July, they have started to go back up each week since then.

Locally, vaccine sites are seeing a noticeable increase in traffic.

Starting Wednesday, some vaccine sites started offering $100 dollars for people getting their first dose, compared to the initial $25 cash prize.

“COVID was already enough so a new strain coming, I don’t want to have to go in the hospital and my family can’t see me,” Dontavis Williams said fears over the Delta variant pushed him to get the shot.

His wife and employer urging him to get vaccinated also contributed to his decision.

“If you love your loved ones do it,” his wife said. “It’s a necessity.”

As the Delta variant spreads, health experts say it’s hitting unvaccinated people the hardest.

Since May 6th, 92 percent of cases and 94 percent of deaths across the state are people who are not fully vaccinated.

“A month or so ago it was down to 20 or 30 patients in the hospital, a week or so ago it was up to 145, and last I heard a day or two ago it was up to 180 patients,” Dr. Charles Bregier said of Novant Health hospitalizations for Covid-19.

At the same time, vaccinations in North Carolina are climbing again.

“In the last couple of weeks we’ve seen a 42% increase in first shots, that’s good, but we can’t stop there,” Governor Cooper said in a press conference Wednesday.

Tarikie Miller was surprised when they handed him four $25 cash cards at the StarMed vaccine site in west Charlotte.

For Miller, it wasn’t about the $100 cash cards.

“When it started picking back up and everybody started falling ill again, implementing more mask mandates, I was like I guess I have to go get vaccinated,” Miller said.

